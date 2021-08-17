Cleveland High School temporarily going back to remote learning

Coronavirus New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico high school announced it is switching back to remote learning temporarily, to prevent the spread of the virus. In a letter to families, the principal of Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho said they are seeing an increase in cases coming into schools.

Classes will be online only for the rest of the week while the staff disinfects school facilities. Goddard High School in Roswell and Carlsbad High School are closing temporarily as well.

