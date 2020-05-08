Cleaning supplies donation drives for Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Local churches are banding together to bring some relief to the Navajo Nation. Grace Baptist Church, Oasis Church, Calvary Chapel and others collected two tons of cleaning supplies and toiletries.

A team delivered those supplies Thursday to Shiprock and Kirtland. Right now, Pinon Hills Community Church in Farmington and San Juan College is also collecting supplies.

San Juan College will be conducting collection drives on the following days:

Friday, May 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, May 11 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 12 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 14 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, May 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drop-off locations will be at the San Juan College semi-trailer, parked on the San Juan College main campus near the pottery studio between the West Classroom Complex and the Henderson Fine Arts Center Building.

The following items are requested:

Liquid hand soap

Paper products (paper towels, toilet paper and tissue)

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

Baby necessities (formula, diapers and wipes)

Dog and cat food (indicated to be a high-need item by the Navajo Nation)

For more information on the collection drive at San Juan College, click here or call TheWantToHelpLine at 505-566-4210.

