Cleaning businesses try to stay afloat, some people wary to use services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While a lot of people are keeping their homes extra clean during the pandemic, it hasn’t been a busy time for house cleaners as customers shy away from inviting them into their homes.

Mike Blomker owns Merry Maids on Menaul near Eubank. He said his business now is down about 45% from last year.

“It’s been a little bit rocky with people staying at home. they don’t always want others coming into their houses,” said Blomker.

He said April through June is usually their busiest time of year. Blomker said they average about 26 people calling them per week for cleaning services in the month of April. That number plummeted this year, with only about six calls per week.

However, Blomker said now they’ve been getting about 20 calls per week since the start of May. He doesn’t blame people for being reluctant to let strangers into their homes. But wants to reassure them he’s doing everything he can to keep his customers and workers safe.

“Our team members will be wearing masks, gloves, booties,” said Blomker. “We disinfect all of our equipment and kits in between homes so that everything is not spreading contamination.”

Merry Maids isn’t the only cleaning service in town trying to stay busy. On May 11, New Mexico State Police tweeted about Samnet Inc. disinfecting their patrol cars.

Blomker said he’s had a couple of businesses in town reach out to him in the past week for cleaning services. As the state begins to reopen. Cleaning services have been open throughout the governor’s stay-at-home order. They’re considered an essential business.

