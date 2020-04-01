Live Now
Clayton High School seniors make message for teachers

Coronavirus New Mexico

CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE) – We’ve seen teachers from all across the county make messages for their students but one class of 2020 decided to switch it up.

Seniors from Clayton High School took photos with their message and created a video for their teachers. While many students shared how much they missed them, others shared how thankful they are for everything their teachers have done and continue to do for them.

