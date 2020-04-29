Civil Air Patrol helps transport Coronavirus test kits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico pilots are streamlining the COVID-19 testing process. The Civil Air Patrol is flying test kits from Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces to Albuquerque for processing. This provides quicker results for patients in southern New Mexico. The New Mexico National Guard has been transporting tests, they requested Civil Air Patrol’s help and they started on Friday.
