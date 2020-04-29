Civil Air Patrol helps transport Coronavirus test kits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city-county Water Authority is making sure people have one less thing to worry about during this pandemic. They announced on Wednesday water and sewer rates won't go up this year. The water authority didn't want to become another burden for people during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Historically our board's commitment has been to keep rates affordable but obviously that's even more important during times of economic hardship," said David Morris with Water Authority.