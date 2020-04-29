Civil Air Patrol helps transport Coronavirus test kits

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico pilots are streamlining the COVID-19 testing process. The Civil Air Patrol is flying test kits from Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces to Albuquerque for processing. This provides quicker results for patients in southern New Mexico. The New Mexico National Guard has been transporting tests, they requested Civil Air Patrol’s help and they started on Friday.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss