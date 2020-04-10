City working to expand childcare programs to younger kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is working to expand its childcare programs to include younger kids to help essential workers.

Starting next week, the Herman Sanchez Community Center will offer childcare for children age three to five. More facilities will open up as needed.

The City will limit class sizes to five kids and four adults to promote social distancing. “So the good thing is, that there’s a lot of one-on-one attention for all the kids so that’s wonderful,” said Shana Runck of the Child and Family Development Department.

The City has provided childcare to more than 500 kids since the stay-at-home order began.

