City using $24M in federal funds for emergency rental assistance to keep families in homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is setting aside millions of dollars for rental help. The city is using $24 million in federal funds to help families with emergency rental assistance. The funds will offer help to renters who are at or below 80% of the area median incomes and are at risk of homelessness or housing instability because of the pandemic. The help is capped at 12 months per household.

“We’ve got to keep hardworking families in their homes during this pandemic,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release. “For Albuquerque residents struggling to pay rent and utilities, this will be a lifeline to avoid the cliff and make it through this.”

The city says funds can be used to pay rent and utility payments that are already owed, in addition, to future rent. The city has until Dec. 31, 2021, to use the money. “We are working to get these funds out to those in our community who need it as quickly as possible,” said Carol Pierce in the same news release, director of the City’s Family and Community Services Department. “As soon as the Treasury Department makes it clear what we can and cannot use the money for, we will finalize plans to distribute these funds right away.”