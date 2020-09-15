City sprucing up KiMo Theatre during closure

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Movie theaters have been shut down for months because of the pandemic but one New Mexico theater is getting ready to reopen this week despite others having to stay closed. The Dreamcatcher 10 in Espanola will be welcoming people back Friday, but the movie-going experience will look a lot different.

"Trying to get out toe in the water and get opened back up," Brian Mitchell of Mitchell Theatres said.