City sprucing up KiMo Theatre during closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whenever visitors are able to return to the historic KiMo Theatre, they will be greeted with some improvements. While the theater has remained dark during the pandemic, the city has moved ahead with a project moving the box office and expanding the space where it once stood, into a new event area. The city says it will be used for things like VIP receptions, after-parties and other private events. The theater is also getting spruced up with new shutters, marquee lighting, audio technology and other upgrades.
