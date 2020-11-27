City partnership houses more than 630 homeless people

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With cold weather settling in, the city is creating more housing for homeless people with an added hope that the move will help slow down the spread of COVID-19. “The city is facing unprecedented challenges with our homeless population and this is happening all over the country and right here in Albuquerque,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

Right now, the city is partnering with multiple agencies to identify homeless people with COVID-19 symptoms or possible exposure and is making sure they have access to testing care and other resources. So far, more than 630 people have been placed in emergency shelters. Four hotels are also housing homeless people who are elderly or have chronic conditions.

Mayor Keller says the city is seeing a critical housing need. “The need this year is extraordinary we have never seen this at least since we have been handling homelessness in the last decade or two in this manner in the city. so if you look at it one way, we have triple the number of folks in hotels or in the shelter that would normally have been there last year. It truly is all of the above in terms of a challenge, a crisis, and an extraordinary effort. So it is a challenge, a crisis but also an effort in terms of our community trying to help that many people,” Keller said.

On Monday, a fifth hotel will be opening for vulnerable populations like families and seniors who are not COVID positive.

