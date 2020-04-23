City park staff adapt to keep employees, park-goers safe during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spring marks the start of the busy season for Albuquerque city park staff and the COVID-19 pandemic is making it an even busier one.

Between the nicer weather and just needing a break from staying at home, more people are taking to city parks. “Being out during a nice spring day is therapeutic,” park visitor Craig Sowers said.

“There’s a lot of people taking advantage of it. It’s nice to see little kids climbing the mountain, it’s nice to see families out,” Kim Stauffacher, another park visitor, said.

The parks department has noticed the increase usage and are doing what they can to keep parks safe and clean for everyone. “This has challenged us a bit and has stretched us a little bit thin. But, we also feel like we’re doing a really good job in keeping those parks safe and clean for everybody to use them still. It’s really important for people to have that opportunity,” said Associate Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Chavez.

It is sanitizing high-touch areas like park benches, tables and even playgrounds, despite them being temporarily closed. The department is also upping its trash pick up since more visitors means more trash.

It’s an area the department said the public could help with. “If you’re going to be bringing trash or eating at the park, we ask that maybe you consider packing it in, packing it out to help us with the amount of trash and the volume of trash we’re seeing right now,” Chavez said.

The department still has its full staff of around 140 people working, but with some added responsibilities. For example, some park staff is helping load donation trucks for the city to help families during the pandemic.

To accommodate the added tasks, the city will be mowing fields every two weeks instead of every week. It will also use slightly less water on fields to slow growth.

To keep employees safe, the department is giving them masks and gloves to wear. It is also doing what it can to keep employees spread out, trying to avoid two employees riding in the same truck.

As more people start using parks, the department is reminding park-goers to maintain social distance. Anyone interested in volunteering with the parks department to help maintain the about 300 city parks can contact the department at 505-857-8657.

