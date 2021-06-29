City officials hold news conference on COVID capacity restrictions being lifted July 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials will hold a news conference Tuesday to address the City of Albuquerque’s reopening and moving out of the color-coded, county-by-county system. The news conference is slated to start at 11 a.m. and KRQE News 13 will live stream it on this page.

The news conference comes as the state gets ready to reopen on July 1. Starting July 1, all COVID-19 health restrictions will be lifted. All limitations on mass gatherings will be gone and businesses, large events and organizations may operate at 100% capacity.

The state will continue to follow CDC guidelines for masks. According to a June news release, masks will remain required for unvaccinated individuals, and businesses may continue to require masks for employees, customers or visitors, regardless of vaccination status, at their discretion.

Mayor Tim Keller, Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Rael, Director of the Office of Equity and inclusion Michelle Melendez, and Deputy Director of the Department of Environmental Health Dr. Mark DiMenna are expected to talk at Tuesday’s update.