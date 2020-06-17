City of Santa Fe slowly reopening services

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Public protests, health orders, and an election year; there is a lot going on in the country. When it comes to the fight against COVID-19, health officials say New Mexico is trending in the right direction for reopening, and they hope to keep it that way. KRQE News 13 talked to one of the state's top doctors who's helping guide the state through the pandemic about the current state of affairs in New Mexico.

"I'm like the coronavirus, I'm not registered as a Republican or a Democrat," Dr. David Scrase, Secretary for the Human Services Department, said. "I'm just trying to take what science we have and apply it in a way that's sound and is safe for New Mexicans, but also acknowledges that we can't just close down the economy for 18 months."