Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

City of Santa Fe slowly reopening services

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is slowly reopening some of its services. The Genoveva Chavez Community Center will partially open on July 13. Most parks, skate parks and tennis courts are back open. However, playground equipment, basketball courts, water fountains and bathrooms at parks are still closed. Libraries will continue curbside service and city buildings will remain closed through September 4.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss