City of Santa Fe slowly reopening services

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is slowly reopening some of its services. The Genoveva Chavez Community Center will partially open on July 13. Most parks, skate parks and tennis courts are back open. However, playground equipment, basketball courts, water fountains and bathrooms at parks are still closed. Libraries will continue curbside service and city buildings will remain closed through September 4.
