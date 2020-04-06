City of Santa Fe extends closures and cancellations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is extending all of its COVID-19 related closures and cancellations until next month.

In a news release issued on Sunday, the city says it will extend its closure and cancellation date from Sunday, April 5 to Sunday, May 10. Government facilities, events, and meetings are included in this closure.

The city states that it will continue to monitor health recommendations to make decisions on any closures and policies at this time. Meetings for the governing body, the Finance Committee, the Public Works and Utilities Committee and the Quality of Life Committee will be held online. Meetings will be able to watch on Comcast channel 28 or 928 and on the city’s YouTube channel.

Residents are encouraged to stay at home unless there is a need for essential items.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources