City of Roswell opens up online shop

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell is sharing its out of the world brand with the world. T-shirts, mugs, postcards, magnets and more are now available to purchase online featuring the officials trademarked Roswell City logo. The online store can be found at seeroswell.com. Shipping is free in the United States. Locals can also purchase merchandise at the downtown visitors center. As you know the annual UFO festival has been canceled which is usually where visitors buy their logo gear.

