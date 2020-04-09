City of Roswell council meeting to have online participation

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting for Thursday evening will feature an online participation feature for the public.

City officials have asked the citizens to join the City Council meeting from home by watching their livestream and GoToMeeting to make comments during the public participation portion of the meeting. The only members of the public who should come to the meeting in person are those who have no online access or are working media members. The meeting’s agenda can be found on the City of Roswell’s website.

