City of Roswell allows restaurants to set up tables outside

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday restaurants could open up to outdoor dining. People must follow social distancing guidelines. The City of Roswell is stepping in and helping restaurants that don’t have patios to still reopen safely.

“We need to get these guys up and running, they need to be able to breathe a bit,” said Bill Morris with the Planning and Zoning Department for the city of Roswell.

Restaurants across Roswell are working on a plan to add tables and chairs outside of their businesses to be able to open, but still follow the governor’s health orders. The city says they are granting restaurant waivers to add tables in front of their restaurants.

“City stance is that we’re going to assist these restaurants in trying to get some of these in place,” said Morris.

The city says the only thing they will be enforcing is that the tables remain off of any sidewalk and adhere to the current health order. Restaurant owners were thrilled that the governor allowed for dinning on outside tables and patios allowing them to open back up, even under restrictions.

“Were just glad because you know New Mexico, what we’re going through is hard. Restaurants were actually being affected the most and we’re glad, now with the patio, we’re going to see more customers come in,” said Estela Valenzula, owner of Jalisco Restaurant.

The restaurants are very grateful they are opening back up so they can bring back their employees. They realize this is the first step in their being able to fully reopen. “We hope that soon we will be able to open our dine-in, but we do have our support from our community here in Roswell,” said Valenzula.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources