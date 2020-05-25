City of Rio Rancho honors 2020 graduates with large display at sports complex

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The “Field of Grads” is one way the city of Rio Rancho is making sure its 2020 seniors are honored. Mayor Gregg Hull teamed up with Rio Rancho City Councilor Bob Tyler, Rio Rancho Public Schools, and local businesses to set up a display.

The Field of Grads will be displayed from Monday, May 25, through Tuesday, May 26. There’s a sign for every senior, spelling out 2020 at the Rio Rancho Sports Complex located at 3501 High Resort Boulevard.

People can view the signs from the multiuse trail on High Resort Boulevard and the corner of High Resort and Ridgecrest Drive. Families in groups of five or fewer are free to walk on the field to visit the signs during the following viewing hours:

May 25: Noon until 8 p.m.

May 26: 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

May 27: 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The graduates and their families can take the signs home on Wednesday, May 27. Any signs that remain will be taken to City Hall and graduates or family members can call 505-891-5015 to schedule a time to pick them up.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources