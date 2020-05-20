City of Rio Rancho facilities reopening May 26

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho will slowly start reopening next Tuesday. Various city facilities will open in a limited capacity but officials are encouraging people to stay home as much as possible.

If you do need to go to a city building, you must wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance. All swimming pools will remain closed through the end of the month with hopes of opening by early June.

“We have made a lot of progress over the past couple of months to help guide us in the direction of a safe and positive outcome,” said Mayor Gregg Hull in a press release. “While we are not out of the woods yet, and these plans are subject to change, it is because of our community’s responsible actions and behaviors that we have helped flatten the curve of COVID-19 and are able to begin the process of planning for our City to reopen. Subsequent phases of reopening will rely heavily on the success and progress we make in continuing to lessen the effects of this pandemic.”

Facilities opening on limited capacity:

Animal Resource Center Adoptions by appointment only until further notice. Please call (505) 891-5075.

City Hall All departments in City Hall open to the public as of Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Motor Vehicle Division (Rio Rancho Location) New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division offices to reopen on an appointment-only basis on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Municipal Court Open in a limited capacity on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Hearings will be limited to no more than 15 individuals in the courtroom at any given time until permission to allow more is authorized.

Rio Rancho Aquatic Center Reopening tentatively scheduled for early June.

Rio Rancho Public Libraries Offering hold pick up of library items by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, until further notice. Those wishing to place a library item on hold can do so by visiting www.rrnm.gov/libraries or calling the libraries between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Loma Colorado Main Library, (505) 891-5013 ext. 3033 Esther Bone Memorial Library, (505) 891-5012 ext. 3120



City facilities to remain closed until further notice:

A Park Above, 2441 A Park Above Court

All City Playgrounds

Community Centers Cabezon Community Center, 2307 Cabezon Boulevard Haynes Community Center, 2006 Grande Boulevard Sabana Grande Recreation Center, 4110 Sabana Grande Avenue Star Heights Recreation Center, 800 Polaris Boulevard

Meadowlark Senior Center , 4330 Meadowlark Lane

, 4330 Meadowlark Lane Police Department lobby and front desk For records requests, call (505) 891-5905 or send an email to rrpdipra@rrnm.gov For the Evidence Unit or disposition of property, call (505) 891-5954



