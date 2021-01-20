City of Las Cruces to give out disposable face masks as part of new campaign

Coronavirus New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Cruces is working it’s way out of the red COVID-19 tier with a new mask campaign. The city is giving out two disposable masks to nearly 40,000 homes. Businesses are also getting masks to hand out.

According to the Las Cruces Bulletin, the disposable masks are provided by the Las Cruces Fire Department and residents will receive two masks per property in their mail. The Las Cruces Economic Recovery Board has also recommended support for masks at local businesses and is working with the City’s Economic Development Department to facilitate that effort according to the Las Cruces Bulletin.

