City of Grants re-opens despite governor’s emergency health order

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Grants is open again and the mayor is giving small businesses permission to open their doors, ignoring the governor’s emergency health order. A lot of those businesses are choosing to keep their doors closed for now but if they do decide to open the Sheriff’s Office is asking them to practice social distancing guidelines.

“Start practicing what the CDC recommends and practicing at the 20% operation capacity,” said Sheriff Tony Mace.

The Snap Fitness, hair salons and barbershops still displaying closed signs on their doors, and some restaurants continue to operate takeout only. Residents say it should be up to the business owner to determine how to operate during these times and they support Mayor Martin Hicks’ decision.

“The CDC gave out the guidelines, so it’s good they have the guidelines, but it’s still the people’s choice to follow the guidelines,” said Sammy Garcia, a Milan resident.

The Municipal Golf Course was back open, with quite a few golfers on the greens. That didn’t last long, State Police showed up and issued a cease-and-desist letter.

Sheriff Mace says his deputies will not be targeting any businesses that open but they will not stand in the way of State Police enforcing the governor’s order either.

