City of Gallup no longer under lockdown

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The lockdown has officially been lifted for the city of Gallup. Non-residents looking to shop there or just travel through have been kept out for more than a week to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

It looks like Gallup residents took the lockdown seriously. Our video shows a lot of people are still staying indoors even though the order has been lifted.

At noon Sunday, the barriers blocking off every entry into Gallup were taken down. This comes after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered the city to shut down starting May 1, as McKinley County has the most confirmed Coronavirus cases in the state.

Even with the lifted order, streets today were mostly empty. While most businesses are looking forward to going back to work, they understand the need for the lockdown.

“Maybe we should keep it on a little longer, but businesses have to open. We all have to keep going,” says Liliana River of the El Rancho Restaurant.

Gallup Mayor Louie Bonaguidi says he wants residents to continue being responsible by wearing masks. He also encourages everyone in Gallup to only leave home to get the essentials to prevent any possible risk of spreading the virus.

A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office says the order was not extended because Mayor Bonaguidi did not request another extension. They also encourage everyone to stay home. The lockdown was originally supposed to be over on May 4, but the governor accepted the mayor’s emergency request to extend it twice.

