City of Gallup bans alcohol sales at convenience stores

Coronavirus New Mexico

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Gallup voted to ban the sale of alcohol at convenience stores.

The move follows a similar ordinance made this week by McKinley County officials. Currently, McKinley County is one of the hardest-hit counties by COVID-19 in the state. City councilors say the ban ill help stop the spread by limiting the access to the homeless population that purchases alcohol and shares it with others.

People in Gallup can still buy alcohol from grocery stores.

