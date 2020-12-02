City of Farmington to reopen some facilities

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Farmington is reopening several of its facilities Wednesday including its golf courses, pools, recreation center, and tennis courts. The museum will open Thursday and the public library on Friday. The civic center, Museum of Navajo Art and Culture, the E3 Children’s Museum, Riverside Nature Center, and Sycamore Park Community Center will stay closed.

According to a news release from the city of Farmington, the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center facility and regular programming remain closed but they say Meals on Wheels will continue and to-go meals are still being served. The city of Farmington says to call the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center for other senior needs at 505-599-1380, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The city also made the announcements on the following:

The Farmington Indian Center restaurant is open for call-in take-out orders. Orders must be called in ahead of time at 505-599-1524.

Farmington Regional Animal Shelter is open by appointment only.

Farmington Electric Utility System lobby and drive-through window are open at the 101 N. Browning Parkway location.

FEUS is not disconnecting services for non-payment and not charging late fees at this time. Call customer service for payment arrangements at 505-599-1353.

Facilities reopening at “Red Level” restrictions:

Civitan and Pinon Hills Golf Course — Will open Wednesday, Dec. 2 Pro Shops will be open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tee times begin at 10 a.m.

— Will open Wednesday, Dec. 2 Aquatic Center — Will open Wednesday, Dec. 2 for lap swimming only Hours of Operation: Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Monday – Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.; and Saturday: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Lion’s Pool — Will open Wednesday, Dec. 2 Monday-Friday 7-8 am lap swim 8-9 am Aquasize/Arthritis Class 9-10 am Cross Pool 10-11 am Aquasize/Arthritis 11-12 pm Lap Swim 4-5 pm Lap Swim (Monday, Wednesday, Friday only) 5-6 pm Aquasize (Monday, Wednesday, Friday only) November lessons are resuming on December 3. The next set of lessons will begin on January 5, 2021.

Farmington Recreation Center — Will open Wednesday, Dec. 2; Hours of Operation are as follows: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. -12 p.m.; Racquetball The following activities are available: Tuesday-Zumba, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday-ping pong, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Thursday-pickleball, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. and Saturday-Zumba, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Tennis Courts — Will open Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 8:00 a.m.

— Will open Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 8:00 a.m. Farmington Museum — Will open Thursday, Dec. 3 Hours of Operation: Sundays 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.; Mondays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Tuesdays & Wednesdays – Closed

Farmington Public Library — Will open Saturday, Dec. 5 Hours of Operation: Monday – Thursday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.; Friday – Closed; Saturday – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Sunday – Closed Online services are available at infoway.org

