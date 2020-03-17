City of Clovis taking preventative measures

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Clovis is taking steps to hopefully prevent the spread of the virus.

While there are no confirmed cases yet the lobbies of city facilities will close to the public but residents will still get essential services.

Recreational and entertainment venues like the zoo and the library will also close for now. Mayor David Lansford says while people are worried they need to remember this is all proactive.

“Get what you need, feel secure for a week or two of supplies and whatnot and have the faith that this is going to blow past us. I believe it will,” said Lansford.

The city is recommending you call the state hotline or your doctor if you have any symptoms.

