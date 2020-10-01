City of Clovis offers assistance to families impacted by COVID-19

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – In partnership with the Eastern Plains Council of Governments, the City of Clovis has announced that it will be helping local families impacted by COVID-19 with mortgage, rental, utility, and childcare assistance under the local government CARES Act funding that is being provided by the State of New Mexico. After applying for grant assistance, the City of Clovis has been awarded the grant by the state’s local Government Division under the Department of Finance and Administration.

The CARES Act was enacted for New Mexico on March 27, 2020, and funding assistance will be available for expenses sustained between March 1, 2020, and December 15, 2020. The state is providing coronavirus relief aid funds to reimburse costs for expenses due to the pandemic.

Payments from the fund can only be used to cover costs that are necessary expenditures experienced due to the public health emergency.

The City of Clovis reports that EPCOG will be administering the grant assistance under an agreement with the city which administers the grant for those families affected by COVID-19. The CARES Act application will be available during the month of October and residents will need to visit the Eastern Plains Council of Governments’ website for the application.

Residents can also call 575-762-7714 and ask for Mary Gray or Raymond Mondragon. Those who don’t have internet access can call EPCOG offices for an appointment and they will be assisted with the application process.