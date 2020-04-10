1  of  2
City of Clovis debunks internet rumor regarding non-essential businesses

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, chairs hang stacked on empty tables at a closed restaurant in New York. Small business owners across the country waited again Wednesday, April 8, to receive loan money under the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief program. Despite a few reports that some companies had received their loans, the vast majority of the hundreds of thousands of owners who began applying for the loans on Friday were still in limbo. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Clovis is being contacted by the public in relation to a Facebook post alleging the State of New Mexico is requiring city inspectors to shell out fines for workers not having the proper business license to be working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The post claims city inspectors are “drive[ing] around looking for workers that do not have the required business license, which includes, construction workers, lawn care workers, food delivery workers, food truck workers, etc. so please have these documents on hand. If you are found not having a business license and proper paperwork for your business, you could be fined up to $50,000 and/or shut down per the Governor’s mandated order.”

The City of Clovis says they have not received such a request from the State of New Mexico. If a non-essential business is still open, the New mexico State Police should be sent an email at nmsp.covid19@state.nm.us.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

