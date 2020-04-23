City of Belen supports local businesses, community during COVID-19

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A Belen business and locals who grabbed breakfast on Thursday morning got a surprise thanks to the city. The Believe in Belen Project helps support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The project selected Burritos Alinstante on Thursday, the original location in Belen to pay it forward. Starting at 6 a.m. they started paying for everyone’s meal.

Customers had no idea they were getting their meals for free until they got to the register. The owner of Burritos Alinstante says it came as a shock to most.

“At first, a lot of people are taken aback and can’t believe it and they think maybe we’re joking, but when they realize it’s true it’s just very special, people are so excited,” said owner Mary Ellen Chavez.

The city spent $2,500. The Thursday event is over but officials say they hope to continue to the program in the coming weeks.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources