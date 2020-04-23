Live Now
Mayor Keller provides update on city’s coronavirus response Thursday, preparations to reopen city

City of Belen supports local businesses, community during COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A Belen business and locals who grabbed breakfast on Thursday morning got a surprise thanks to the city. The Believe in Belen Project helps support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The project selected Burritos Alinstante on Thursday, the original location in Belen to pay it forward. Starting at 6 a.m. they started paying for everyone’s meal.

Customers had no idea they were getting their meals for free until they got to the register. The owner of Burritos Alinstante says it came as a shock to most.

“At first, a lot of people are taken aback and can’t believe it and they think maybe we’re joking, but when they realize it’s true it’s just very special, people are so excited,” said owner Mary Ellen Chavez.

The city spent $2,500. The Thursday event is over but officials say they hope to continue to the program in the coming weeks.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss