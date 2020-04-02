City of Albuquerque warns residents of stimulus check scams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Consumer Financial Protection Initiative is warning residents of potential scammers attempting to defraud residents of their federal stimulus checks. The checks are part of the recently passed legislation by Congress to help offset lost income resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The city has issued the following ways to spot a federal stimulus scam:

Government agencies will not contact you via social media, phone, text or email

Government agencies will not ask you to verify personal information or banking information. This data is not needed in order for you to receive your stimulus check

Government agencies will not ask for your Social Security Number

Government agencies will not contact you to get you your funds “faster” or “immediately”

Government agencies will not ask you to pay a processing fee

Residents who are contacted by a scammer are urged not to engage with them and to either delete the message, hang up, and to not click on any links they may provide. Additionally, the city cautions the public to be wary of government imposters who may provide lookalike websites.

Online government resources include the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Treasury. To report a scam, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s online Complaint Assistant.