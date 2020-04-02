Live Now
Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials provide update on local coronavirus response

City of Albuquerque warns residents of stimulus check scams

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A man types on a laptop. (NEXSTAR)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Consumer Financial Protection Initiative is warning residents of potential scammers attempting to defraud residents of their federal stimulus checks. The checks are part of the recently passed legislation by Congress to help offset lost income resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The city has issued the following ways to spot a federal stimulus scam:

  • Government agencies will not contact you via social media, phone, text or email
  • Government agencies will not ask you to verify personal information or banking information. This data is not needed in order for you to receive your stimulus check
  • Government agencies will not ask for your Social Security Number
  • Government agencies will not contact you to get you your funds “faster” or “immediately”
  • Government agencies will not ask you to pay a processing fee

Residents who are contacted by a scammer are urged not to engage with them and to either delete the message, hang up, and to not click on any links they may provide. Additionally, the city cautions the public to be wary of government imposters who may provide lookalike websites.

Online government resources include the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Treasury. To report a scam, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s online Complaint Assistant.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video