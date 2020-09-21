City of Albuquerque to adjust COVID-19 policies for open indoor pools

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is planning to adjust its pool policies to match the updated public health order. The new rules announced by the governor last week allow pools to have up to 10 swimmers at a time.

Many pools reopened back in June for lessons and lap swimming by reservation only. The city states that outdoor pools closed for the season in mid-August, but will adjust the rules for all indoor pools which remain open.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss