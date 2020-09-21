City of Albuquerque to adjust COVID-19 policies for open indoor pools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is planning to adjust its pool policies to match the updated public health order. The new rules announced by the governor last week allow pools to have up to 10 swimmers at a time.

Many pools reopened back in June for lessons and lap swimming by reservation only. The city states that outdoor pools closed for the season in mid-August, but will adjust the rules for all indoor pools which remain open.