City of Albuquerque still focused on education rather than issuing mask citations

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is scrambling to balance its budget after the state cut $20 million from its funding to deal with the pandemic. University President John Floros says that's not the only problem.

"Reductions in income from our dormitories, our restaurants, the meals. The final source of anxiety is we don't know what our enrollment will look like come this fall," said Floros.