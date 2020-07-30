City of Albuquerque reports over 1,000 educational interactions, 62 warnings on public health order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque announced it has issued 62 warnings and educated people about the public health order more than 1,000 times this month.

Since the mayor deputized civilian employees to enforce the health order, they have had, by far, more interaction than the Albuquerque Police Department, which reports zero warnings and just 16 instances of giving out information.

Meanwhile, the Sunport announced it has handed out more than 4,200 face coverings last week. To date, the city has not written any citations.