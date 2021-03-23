City of Albuquerque preparing for COVID-safe summer sports leagues

The City of Albuquerque says they will announce their plans for summer sports leagues like softball and flag football in the coming weeks.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As temperatures warm up, this is the time of year when people usually start hitting the city pools or signing up for softball. However, the City of Albuquerque says you might have to wait a while longer as the city’s Parks and Recreation Department prepares for a COVID-safe reopening. The city’s indoor pools are open for lap swim but if you’ve traveled out-of-state recently, they’re asking that you still quarantine for two weeks, even as the state has relaxed that policy.

“As the pools are an indoor activity and primarily they are maskless,” said Kent Vigil, head pool manager for the Los Altos cluster and acting aquatic manager this week. “Once people are in the water, we want to make sure that we’re maintaining the best COVID-safe practices that we can for anyone that comes into our facility.”

The governor’s office still strongly advises that people quarantine when they return to the state, and as the city’s pools are used by locals of all ages and teams, they want to make sure it’s safe for everyone, as they take off their masks and slip on some goggles. For the general public, reservations are required up to two days in advance. Outside, the city is also busy preparing, should summer sports leagues like softball and flag football return.

“It’s definitely going to look different than in past seasons,” said Vigil. “We’re also going to be looking for those teams to help us pitch in and help out to drive how this league is going to operate.”

One spot you won’t see reopen this summer, however, is the softball fields at Los Altos Park. The city says they won’t be in use as they prepare for major renovations to Los Altos, including new ball fields, as well as updates to the nearby skate park.

As for other sports that are popular in community centers, like basketball, the city still hasn’t said when those may be able to return. The city plans to announce sports league plans in the next couple of weeks, including what’s returning and what COVID-safe policies will be in place.