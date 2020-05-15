City of Albuquerque outlines reopening rules, enforcement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Preparing for “phase one” of reopening the economy, the City of Albuquerque is expecting to welcome back some of its workers while outlining what private businesses can expect enforcement to look like.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller outlined what to expect for the May 16 reopening during a news conference Thursday. Keller says the city’s main downtown offices will reopen to more employees and a limited amount of the public by Monday. However, the Mayor also indicated that many departments and other city buildings throughout Albuquerque will have their own rules.

“We plan to reopen in step with the state guidance for phase one, but it’s not going to happen overnight, so you’re going to have to give us a few weeks to map all of this out for our different city services and so forth,” Keller said.

One of the main factors for reopening will be occupancy, as retailers and office buildings will be limited to between 20 and 25% of occupancy under the “phase one” plan. Keller said Thursday Albuquerque’s Fire Marshal is working on distributing new occupancy placards for every building to post to help make capacity limits clear.

“This is going to walk every single business in the city of Albuquerque through the percentage of occupancies and how much you can allow, so if you have questions when you’re at a business, look for this or ask for it if you really want to see it,” Keller said.

The City of Albuquerque will welcome back some of its roughly 6,000 employees next week. Albuquerque’s Chief Administrative Officer Sarita Nair indicated Thursday only those who absolutely need to work out of the office will come back to the office first.

The city is also preparing to reopen some of its public service facilities, including libraries and the BioPark zoo, aquarium and botanic garden. Those facilities will likely reopen around June 2. Until then, the city says its working on training employees on how to sanitize and make sure too many people aren’t let in at once.

As for enforcement, the city says a team of city employees with APD, the Environmental Health Department, Code Enforce and the Fire Marshal’s Office will continue to make rounds throughout Albuquerque.

CAO Nair said Thursday the team will be focusing on educating businesses about occupancy requirements. Over the last two months, the city looked into nearly 900 business complaints. Around half of those complaints results in education with business owners, but very few businesses were formally warned or cited.

“We only ended up issuing 60 warnings and two citations, so what we’re finding is, with the right tools, the right education, people want to comply, and we’re grateful for that, but that’s really our emphasis,” Nair said.

Nair also indicated Thursday that APD will not serve as a sort-of “face mask police.” “APD is not going to be giving out citations to individuals on the street for mask violations, this is an education-first situation,” Nair said. The city is also encouraging people to donate hand-made masks to police substations, so that police officers can have masks to give out for free to people on the street.

