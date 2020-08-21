City of Albuquerque offers youth programs through end of Fall semester

FILE – In this April 9, 2020, file photo, Sunnyside Elementary School fourth-grader Miriam Amacker does school work in her room at her family’s home in San Francisco. Teachers across the country report their attempts at distance learning induced by the pandemic are failing to reach large numbers of students. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the recent announcement that Albuquerque Public Schools will be continuing remote learning through December, the City of Albuquerque announced they will be adjusted their full-day youth programs to be available to working families for the rest of the Fall semester.

The City of Albuquerque Community Recreation and Educational Initiative Division will be offering a full-day youth program for students. This program, announced August 19, was originally planned to provide the safety net for families and would run every other week during student’s distance learning weeks in accordance with the A/B schedule, initially proposed by APS. Now, it will be available continuously through the end of 2020.

The City’s School Year Program will begin at 21 community centers on Monday, August 24, and at two multi-generational centers on Tuesday, September 8. Programs will be available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for students kindergarten to 8th grade. In collaboration with APS, breakfast and lunch will also be provided. Registration for programs is currently open and available on the City’s website.

The City’s safety standards for the School Year Program include daily wellness checks, a 5-to-1 student-to-staff ratio, masks, social distancing procedures, continuous cleaning, sanitizing, and handwashing. Registration is ongoing for families selected from the August 17 lottery draw. Any availability after the registration process closes will be offered to those on the waitlist form the August 17 lottery draw. Other available childcare options are available at the New Mexico Kids website.