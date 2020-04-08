City of Albuquerque offering access to arts, culture online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is finding more ways to keep the public engaged with its cultural offerings. The city is celebrating Albuquerque’s birthday month with a playlist of local music that in the past, has filled the Old Town Plaza.

Meanwhile, people can also check out the public art around Albuquerque from the comfort and safety of their homes with an interactive map.

