City of Albuquerque holds diversity book drive to stock new little libraries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is launching 21 new, little free libraries and it’s looking for your help filling them with books. The city’s Civic Engagement Department, partnered with the Albuquerque Woodworkers’ Association to build the little libraries. The book drive runs through Dec. 1 with donation bins at City Hall and select community centers around town.

In particular, they are looking for books by local authors and authors of color to celebrate Albuquerque’s diversity. “The little free libraries were instrumental in keeping our kids excited about learning as we were staying home, and continue to be a great way to keep them excited about exploring new books and authors,” said Liz Kistin Keller of Albuquerque First Lady.

The city also teamed up with Bookworms to compile a list of suggested titles and offer an online ordering option.

Community centers with donation bins:

Jeanne Bellamah located at 11516 Summer Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112

West Mesa located at 5500 Glenrio Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105

Los Duranes located at 2920 Leopoldo Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104

Wells Park located at 500 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Mesa Verde located at 7900 Marquette Ave. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108

Holiday Park located at 11710 Comanche Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111

Thomas Bell located at 3001 University Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106

Latest Local News