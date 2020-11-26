City of Albuquerque hands out meals to seniors ahead of Thanksgiving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most vulnerable groups during the pandemic is getting some Thanksgiving relief. The city handed out around 500 meals at Los Volcanes Senior Center Wednesday. It’s part of the city’s grab and go and delivery programs launched earlier this year. Seniors got two meals instead of the usual one for the holiday.

“People are very appreciative. Albuquerque has demonstrated that we’re here to keep the safety net available and we really do that for our seniors in ways like this.. so it’s very gratifying on Thanksgiving,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

This marks the half-a-millionth senior meal the city has handed out since the pandemic started. The service will continue through the weekend.

