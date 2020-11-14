City of Albuquerque gives update on closures, changes to operations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque announced Saturday the closure and operation adjustments to multiple facilities and departments in light of the latest changes to the state’s public health order. Officials say essential services that help those most vulnerable, working families, and local businesses will continue.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 16, the following changes to city facilities and services will be implemented:

311 Community Contact Center

Open regular hours. Report issues anytime with the OneABQ app.

Albuquerque Police Department

The APD Records Office is closed for walk-in requests. Submit a police report to 505-768-2020 or via email to apdcentralrecords@cabq.gov. APD Records personnel are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

APD encourages the public to use online reporting during the next two weeks as a result of the state’s public health order. APD’s substations will be closed to the public during this period of heightened restrictions.

Animal Welfare

The Animal Welfare Department will be shifting to appointment-only adoptions in an effort to continue with its mission to save animal lives and also comply with social-distancing recommendations. Anyone wanting to adopt can go online to see available pets and to call 311 to schedule an appointment.

AWD is only accepting emergency intake of stray animals, meaning animals in need of medical treatment due to sickness or injury as well as animals that may pose a risk to public safety. The intake desk will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week for this purpose. Animal Protection Officers will continue operations to address public safety concerns.

The Everyday Adoption Center and Lucky Paws Adoption Center will be closed.

City Hall and City Clerk

All city buildings are closed to the public. Access will be granted to employees by use of badge only. Issues can be reported online or via the OneABQ app.

The City Clerk’s office is closed to the public but will continue to process requests to inspect public records that are received electronically. Inspection of Public Records requests that have already been processed will resume when the office is re-opened. The City Clerk’s office will still accept summonses, appeals, and subpoenas. They should be submitted electronically to summonsandappeals@cabq.gov

Cultural Services

All Albuquerque BioPark facilities are closed.

Indoor cultural facilities, including the Albuquerque Museum, Explora, Balloon Museum, Casa San Ysidro, the South Broadway Cultural Center, and the KiMo Theatre, are closed.

All Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Libraries are closed. Dates for holds, checked out items, and library cards have been extended for the duration.

Anyone who purchased tickets for closed facilities will receive a refund.

Department of Municipal Development

The Parking Enforcement Division is closed at this time. Parking garages are open and free.

DMD is not forwarding parking citations to Metro Court at this time. Parking citations can be paid online.

The Engineering Office on the third floor of Old City Hall is closed to the public.

Economic Development, Film, and Small Business Offices

Closed to the public for in-person service but can be reached at 505-768-3270.

Family and Community Services

Community centers are closed to the general public, except for ongoing emergency childcare programs for essential workers.

Health and Social Service Centers are open to provide critical services.

The Westside Emergency Housing Center and the City’s 4 Health and Social Service Centers remain open.

Parks and Recreation

The following facilities are closed: Balloon Fiesta Park, the BMX Park, City pools, Esperanza Bicycle Safety Education Center, softball fields, City-owned Little League fields, golf courses, the Golf and Event Center, the Shooting Range Park, skate parks, the tennis and pickleball courts.

The Open Space Visitor Center is closed to the public. All scheduled events are canceled through at least Nov. 30.

Planning

Plaza del Sol is currently closed to the public. Permitting services continue via telephone/email, and inspections and field work will still be performed. A drop box outside the building is set up for applicants needing to turn in any paperwork that cannot be electronically submitted. For these types of issues, staff will pick up and review submissions left in the drop box and then arrange for a time for applicants to pick up any permits or paperwork.

Senior Affairs

Senior Centers remain closed to the public except for ongoing grab and go meal sites.

Solid Waste

City Solid Waste Management Convenience Centers are open.

All collection operations are operating as usual.

Transit