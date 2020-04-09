City of Albuquerque considers $1M coronavirus support fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is considering a $1 million coronavirus support fund.
The Albuquerque Journal reports the money would go towards helping low-income and at-risk populations. The resolution would move unused funding from the city clerk’s office to a new Coronavirus Community Support and Recovery Fund.
The money would cover grants and contracts for nonprofits and other organizations that help citizens with food, shelter, and other basic needs.
