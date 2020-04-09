City of Albuquerque considers $1M coronavirus support fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is considering a $1 million coronavirus support fund.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the money would go towards helping low-income and at-risk populations. The resolution would move unused funding from the city clerk’s office to a new Coronavirus Community Support and Recovery Fund.

The money would cover grants and contracts for nonprofits and other organizations that help citizens with food, shelter, and other basic needs.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources