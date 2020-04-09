City of Albuquerque considers $1M coronavirus support fund

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is considering a $1 million coronavirus support fund.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the money would go towards helping low-income and at-risk populations. The resolution would move unused funding from the city clerk’s office to a new Coronavirus Community Support and Recovery Fund.

The money would cover grants and contracts for nonprofits and other organizations that help citizens with food, shelter, and other basic needs.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞