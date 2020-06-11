City of Alamogordo to host fireworks celebration

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico town is going ahead with its Fourth of July fireworks celebration this year. The city of Alamogordo will not allow tailgating from the museum grounds but asks residents to stay in their cars or watch from home. The city asks people to observe social distancing guidelines and limit the size of groups. Alamogordo is the only major city in southeastern New Mexico that has not canceled its fireworks display this year.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss