City of Alamogordo to host fireworks celebration

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The majority of national parks are now open across the country but New Mexico's two national parks are still closed. With air travel way down, this is expected to be the summer of the family road trip. It's easy to understand why Carlsbad Caverns is still closed because it's an enclosed space.

However, White Sands National Park's closure doesn't make sense to locals in Alamogordo, who are eagerly waiting for it to reopen, to stimulate the economy once again. "It's absolutely been devastating to the traffic coming to our community, using our hotels and all those kind of things," says GB Oliver, the Executive Director of the Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce.