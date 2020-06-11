City of Alamogordo to host fireworks celebration

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico town is going ahead with its Fourth of July fireworks celebration this year. The city of Alamogordo will not allow tailgating from the museum grounds but asks residents to stay in their cars or watch from home. The city asks people to observe social distancing guidelines and limit the size of groups. Alamogordo is the only major city in southeastern New Mexico that has not canceled its fireworks display this year.
