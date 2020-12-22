City, NMDOH partner to open COVID-19 testing site in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque, in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Health, opened another nasal swab testing site in Nob Hill Tuesday, to coincide with the Route 66 Shop and Glow. The new Curative COVID-19 testing site is on Central at the Former Kelly’s Brewpub will be open daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., except on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

“We’re working closely with our State partners to bring testing to people where they are,” said Mayor Keller in a news release. “This new site will operate during the Nob Hill Shop & Glow to provide testing that is free, fast and easy. Getting tested is the best way to help Albuquerque move out of the red.”

No appointments are required and anyone who wants a test can get one, even if they are asymptomatic. The new testing site is located at 3222 Central Avenue SE and is open daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

