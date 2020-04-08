City issuing warnings, citations to non-essential businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is not messing around when it comes to non-essential businesses that keep their doors open. The Albuquerque Police Department has issued warnings to businesses that refuse to close.

Total Wine was refusing to close, claiming they fit under the category of a grocery store. APD says they are just one of many businesses it is keeping a close eye on.

“The nonessential ones, you just have to close. It just is what it is right now based on the state order. So, APD is now issuing warnings, they look like this, and this is if we get a call on you for the second time. This can come from our environmental health department, it can also come from AFR and the fire marshall’s office, or from APD,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

Wednesday, a large focus of Mayor Tim Keller’s COVID-19 update was regarding enforcement. He said so far warnings have been issued to both Lowes and Conn’s Home Plus.

Keller said Lowe’s just has not gotten its process in place like measuring the number of customers, however, he says that has to happen now. The Rags to Riches Smoke Shop however was cited. APD said they refused to close.

Wednesday afternoon they were still open. After warnings are issued and business continues to remain open, they will start issuing citations and fines.

“At this time APD has conducted business checks on around 400 businesses. A vast majority of those businesses that we have conducted business checks on, are complying with the governor’s order,” said Lt. Ray Del Greco.

Once either APD or New Mexico State Police have spoken with a business and given them a warning, they will come back the next day to check and see if they have complied with the governor’s order. The citation is $100, a third offense could be a $5,000 civil penalty with the Department of Health.

Mayor Keller said if a business continues to refuse to close even after they have been issued warnings and citations, he says they will physically shut them down.

