City increases security after golfers sneak onto courses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ansty golfers are breaking the rules. They’re getting caught sneaking on to city courses to get some swings in. Parks and Recreation officials are cracking down, after reports from neighbors and golfers caught on camera, hopping the fence to get on to the green.

All four of the city’s golf courses shut down on March 24 following the governor’s health other. Locked gates aren’t stopping avid golfers from getting on the course. Joggers who were out Monday said they’ve seen people trespassing at Arroyo del Oso constantly.

Parks and Rec officials say they’ve beefed up security to keep people out. “We’re proactively addressing that by having staff at the courses every day in some cases we are working without city security officers to have an enhanced presence where we’ve seen reported problems,” says Dave Simon, Director, Park and Recreation Department.

One golfer, who isn’t breaking the order but is a part of an online petition, to have golf courses in the state reopened since other states have kept golf courses open. The petition notes a few minor changes that would need to be made.

“They practice stuff such as not going into the clubhouse to make a payment you do everything electronically. Instead of renting golf carts. If you want to golf you got to walk the nine holes or even implementing one person to a golf cart. Not touching the flagstick,” says golfer Brandon Maestas.

Parks and Rec officials say they hope to reopen as soon as it is deemed safe. Right now the city isn’t issuing any citations but if the issue persists they will consider it.

Officials say they do have staff at the golf courses seven days a week because they must be maintained.

