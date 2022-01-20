City halts plans to implement employee COVID vaccine mandate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has pumped the brakes on implementing a vaccine mandate following this month’s Supreme Court decision. The city had been preparing to comply with the Biden administration’s rules requiring employees to provide their vaccine status and test for COVID-19 regularly if they are unvaccinated.
The justices ruled OSHA cannot impose that requirement. The city says it will continue to follow CDC and Department of Health guidelines and strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated but will not make it a requirement.