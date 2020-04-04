City encourages using less-utilized trails, parks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While everyone is out enjoying the foothills and Bosque the city wants to remind you there are plenty of other areas to visit while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Mayor Keller says if everyone flocks to the popular trails it defeats the purpose of limiting crowds. Some other options to consider include the Petroglyphs as well as trails in the Cibola National Forest and East Mountains.

Remember to keep groups to fewer than five people and maintain at least six feet distance.

