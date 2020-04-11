City cracks down on businesses not following governor’s order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque says some non-essential businesses still aren’t following the governor’s order to closed and they’re cracking down.

Right now, the city says they are working with the fire marshals office and the health department to get businesses to comply. So far, the city has educated 360 businesses around town. 171 businesses were issued no compliance notices. Three had to be issued a second one and one has been cited.

“The biggest issue by far is smoke shops, so work with state police over the weekend on smoke shops that should not be operating, also 23 complaints on smoke shops 11 about massage parlors, furniture stores, major issues with furniture stores, not essential businesses,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

Another business deemed non-essential is car washes.

