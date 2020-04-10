City cracking down on open space social distancing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque will be further cracking down on people not following social distancing rules in open space areas.

Starting this weekend, Open Space staff and volunteers will be at some of the city’s busiest trailheads including the Bosque and Sandia Foothills to remind people about social distancing and group sizing. Both areas and parks have been very busy over the last few weeks.

They will also be warning people about illegally parked vehicles. “We know that some of the parking lots are crowded, just find a legal place to parklike down the street and walk and pay attention to signs. They are there for lots of reasons,” Mayor Keller said.

Illegally parked vehicles will be towed.

