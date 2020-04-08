Live Now
City: COVID-19 response efforts cost Albuquerque $100K daily

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New numbers shows the city of Albuquerque is spending about $100,000 a day on COVID-19 efforts.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, during Monday’s city council meeting, Albuquerque’s chief financial officers detailed that the money goes towards employee overtime, cleaning supplies and information technology programs across the city. The daily cost is expected to rise as the coronavirus crisis reaches its peak in the state.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

