City councilors introduce legislation to reopen businesses in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque city councilors want the mayor to consider reopening some businesses in the metro.

Councilors Brooke Bassan and Don Harris announced the legislation at a press conference late Sunday afternoon. It’s asking the mayor to re-evaluate public health restrictions, and consider reopening some local businesses and outdoor activities facilities while following public health rules like occupancy limits and social distancing.

This is an ongoing story and News 13 will have updates when they become available.

