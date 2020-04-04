City council resolution would get emergency funds to community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City Council is looking to create a recovery fund that would help people and shuttered businesses affected by COVID-19.

City Council President Pat Davis is introducing this resolution that would give $1 million in emergency grants, to community organizations, including faith-based groups, to provide food, housing, and other emergency support for people facing economic hardship because of the pandemic.

That could mean partnering with businesses like restaurants. “We’re starting to think about the long-term way that we care for our community so that we’re there for our community, get us set for recovery, and get us set to come back. And this is a down payment on that,” Davis said.

If City Council approves the legislation later this month, groups can fill out an application online to be reviewed by a committee. The council would have to sign off on all grants or contracts.

The money would come from funds set aside for elections two years from now that Davis says can be recovered.

